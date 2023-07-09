Heavy Rains Cause Tragedy and Disruption in Himachal Pradesh: Highways Closed Due to Landslides and Rivers in Spate

Amid relentless rain, Himachal Pradesh continues to face the wrath of nature, resulting in tragic incidents and widespread disruption. In Shimla, a house collapsed due to the heavy rainfall, claiming the lives of three individuals. Additionally, several highways have been closed due to landslides, and rivers are in spate, posing a significant threat to the affected areas.

The devastating incident occurred in Madhavani tehsil Kumarsain of Shimla district, where a house crumbled under the weight of the downpour. Tragically, three members of a single family lost their lives as they were buried under the debris. Meanwhile, in Pandoh, floods trapped six individuals in a house. Prompt action by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) led to a successful rescue operation, ensuring the safe evacuation of all individuals.

आज दिनांक 09/07/2023 को समय सुबह करीब 07:15 पर जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण मंडी से प्राप्त सूचना के अनुसार व्यास नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने के कारण पंडोह के निचले बाज़ार में पानी आने से 06 लोग अपने घरों में फँस गये थे जिन्हें HP SDRF Mandi की टीम द्वारा सुरक्षित निकाल दिया गया है।

The districts of Kullu and Manali have also borne the brunt of the heavy rainfall. The Beas River, swollen with water, has flooded parts of Manali, with the rising water even washing away a few shops. A vehicle parked in a Kullu parking lot met a similar fate, getting swept away by the forceful current of the Beas River.

The overflowing Beas River has caused the closure of highways connecting Kullu to Manali. Portions of the National Highway have been washed away due to the river’s increased water levels, creating additional obstacles for commuters. The road between Patlikul and Naggar is closed to traffic as well.

Furthermore, the adverse weather conditions have led to the complete cessation of vehicular movement from Kullu-Manali to Atal Tunnel and Rohtang. Frequent rockfalls along the Kullu-Manali road and rising water levels near Ramshila in the Beas River have prompted the authorities to implement a complete stoppage of traffic.

The impact of the surging Beas River is not limited to Manali alone. Mandi town has also experienced flooding, with a portion of the Panchvaktra temple submerged in the floodwaters. As a result of torrential rainfall, the water level of the Beas River has surpassed the critical danger mark. The Beas River, along with its tributaries, is experiencing a significant surge, leading to the submergence of a section of the Panchvaktra temple in the swiftly flowing floodwaters.

Moreover, the Pinjore-Swarghat NH-105 between Panjehra and Mahadev near Gaushala has been blocked due to road damage caused by the heavy rain and subsequent landslides. As a result, traffic is being diverted from Panjehra towards Bhartgarh and Nalagarh.

Road blocked between Panjehra and Mahadev near Gaushala on Pinjore Swarghat NH-105 and traffic is diverted from Panjehra towards Bhartgarh, Nalagarh.

NHAI authority has been informed accordingly.



NHAI authority has been informed accordingly.#TrafficBlocked #NH105 #Nalagarh #Swarghat #TTRHimachal pic.twitter.com/mibZBRpFQl — HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police (@TTRHimachal) July 9, 2023

Due to ongoing heavy rains, train services on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track have been cancelled for the day, as the tracks have been affected by slides and waterlogging.

Amidst the reports of landslides and house collapse tragedy, the heavy rainfall has also caused widespread disruptions in the state. Connecting roads in Kullu and Mandi districts have been closed due to landslides. Various roads, including NH 707 Paonta – Shillai, Haripur Dhar to Nohradhar, Haripur Dhar to Ronhat, and Sataun to Renuka Ji, have been blocked at multiple locations. Similarly, in the Chamba district, roads such as Chowari to Lahru, Lahru to Sihunta, Lahru to Nurpur, Chamba to Bharmour, Chamba to Pangi, and Chamba to Kihar have also been blocked.

The situation in Shimla district is equally challenging, with landslides obstructing roads at various spots along Theog-Rohru, Rampur, and Chopal roads. The district administration has mobilized personnel and machinery to clear the traffic and restore connectivity.

The state of Himachal Pradesh continues to face the challenges posed by the relentless downpour. Efforts by rescue teams and authorities are ongoing to ensure the safety and well-being of residents. With a focus on minimizing further casualties and mitigating the impact on infrastructure, the state remains on high alert as it battles the adversities brought by the heavy monsoon rains.