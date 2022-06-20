CM order enquiry in Timber Trail Cable car incident

Parwanoo: Eleven tourists were stranded for hours after a cable car was stuck mid-air at Parwanoo Timber Trail in the Solan district of the state.

All of them were rescued after a six-hour-long operation, police said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the Timber Trail Parwanoo and inquired about the well-being of the rescued tourists.

The Chief Minister, while interacting with the media at Timber Trail, said that an inquiry has been ordered in this regard.

Earlier, the Chief Minister, while attending a program in Hamirpur, had telephonically informed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident and demanded an NDRF team in view of the safety of the tourists.

He assured to take appropriate steps to ensure that such incidents do not reoccur.

He also interacted with the hotel staff and team of NDRF personnel who played a vital role in the rescue work on the occasion and thanked them for saving valuable human lives.