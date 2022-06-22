Shimla: Acting on a report of the state Congress’ working president Harsh Mahajan, state Congress president Pratibha Singh dissolved the Sirmaur District Congress Committee.

The decision was taken after the approval of the state in charge Rajeev Shukla.

Former minister Gangu Ram Musafir has been given the responsibility to look after the party’s organization, Congress state general secretary Rajneesh Kimta’s order read.

Earlier on Monday night, the district vice-president had filed an FIR and had accused district leaders of misbehaving with him.

Earlier, during the tour of state party President Pratibha Singh, a faction within the Sirmour district unit had come to the fore when party leaders openly protested against DCC president Ajay Bahadur and demanded his removal from the post. Sitting MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan also refused to share the state during the function and sit with the supporters. After persuasion from the party president, Chauhan agreed to sit on the stage.

A section of party leaders had even sent a resolution to remove Ajay Bahadur.