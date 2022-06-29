Mandi: Two persons were killed after a bike they were travelling in was hit by an SUV inside Aut Tunnel on Chandigarh-Manali National Highway in Mandi district.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Kumar, resident of Sunder Nagar, Mandi and Ram Pal, resident of Bandla village, Bilaspur.

The accident took place on Tuesday when an XUV coming from Punjab collided with the bike, killing both of them on the spot.

Seven tourists from Punjab who were travelling in the SUV immediately fled the spot but were later nabbed by police.

Police also recovered the dead bodies and took them to a nearby hospital for conducting postmortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.