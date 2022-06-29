Mandi: Two persons were killed after a bike they were travelling in was hit by an SUV inside Aut Tunnel on Chandigarh-Manali National Highway in Mandi district.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Kumar, resident of Sunder Nagar, Mandi and Ram Pal, resident of Bandla village, Bilaspur.

The accident took place on Tuesday when an XUV coming from Punjab collided with the bike, killing both of them on the spot.

Seven tourists from Punjab who were travelling in the SUV immediately fled the spot but were later nabbed by police.

Police also recovered the dead bodies and took them to a nearby hospital for conducting postmortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.

Previous articleNSUI starts signature campaign against Agneepath scheme in HPU
Next articlePaper leak scam: Youth Congress demands clarification on CBI investigation
Navneet Rathore
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Navneet Rathore is a Shimla based journalist having two-years of experience in the field of journalism. Navneet is a post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communications from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and is specialised in crime, education, health, environment, agriculture and Horticulture beats.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR