Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress President Negi Nigam Bhandari on Tuesday has demanded the state government to clarify its position regarding the CBI investigation of the constable paper leak case.

In a statement issued by Bhandari, he said that the state government requested CBI to investigate the police constable paper leak scam after it was pressurized by Youth Congress, however, till now, CBI has not taken over the investigation of this case.

Bhandari said that the Youth Congress had demanded the immediate removal of Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu but the state government is hesitant to do so.

He asked the CM to clarify why the CBI investigation is not being done? “Whom the government is trying to protect?” asked Bhandari.

He also demanded the state government to publicize the documents in which it requested CBI to investigate the case and also publicize CBI’s reply.

Lashing out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Bhandari said that their leaders do not have the guts to discuss inflation and unemployment.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government anti-youth, Bhandari said that instead of providing employment to the youth, the central government is snatching employment even in the army by introducing a contractual scheme.

“The future of our youth is being compromised by introducing Agnipath Scheme. The scheme has garnered strong opposition throughout the state as well as the country, therefore, the scheme should be withdrawn immediately to protect the interests of the youth” he said.