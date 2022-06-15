Kullu: A 20-year-old tourist from Haryana paraglide pilot have been killed after they crashed during paragliding near Dobhi village, district Kullu.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Sharma (20), resident of Ambala Cantt. Haryana while the injured has been identified as Krishan Gopal (24), resident of Bhatkaral village.

According to reports, the mishap occurred after the pilot lost control due to strong winds and both crashed on the surface.

The tourist was killed on the spot while the pilot sustained serious injuries.

Police rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead body.

The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on.