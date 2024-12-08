Manali—A catastrophic fire engulfed the Sandhya Resort, a three-story hotel in Manali’s Rangdi area, on Sunday evening, leaving the structure completely gutted. The fire broke out around 6 p.m., reportedly due to a short circuit, and rapidly spread throughout the building.

At the time of the incident, the hotel had 46 rooms, 34 of which were occupied by tourists. Over 100 occupants, including staff, were present but were safely evacuated as soon as the blaze erupted. No injuries or casualties were reported.

As soon as the fire broke out, hotel staff alerted the guests, who evacuated the building promptly, ensuring no loss of life. The fire department and local villagers worked together to control the blaze, but the rapid spread of the fire left little chance to save the property.

“The fire had already taken a severe form by the time our team arrived,” said a fire department official. “We managed to contain the flames with the help of locals, but the hotel is now reduced to ashes.”

DSP Manali KD Sharma confirmed that the police are investigating the cause of the fire, while initial findings point to an electrical short circuit. The incident serves as a grim reminder for establishments to prioritize fire safety measures, especially in high-occupancy tourist hubs like Manali.