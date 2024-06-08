HPPSC to Conduct Exams; Women’s Reservation in Police Recruitment increases to 30%

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated the process of recruiting 1,226 police constables, following the resumption of activities that were halted due to the implementation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-elections. The recruitment will be managed by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), ensuring a transparent selection process through a written examination.

Recruitment Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill the following positions:

Men : 818 posts

: 818 posts Women : 351 posts

: 351 posts Male Drivers: 57 posts

This effort marks an increase in reservation for women from 25% to 30%, in line with the state government’s new rules. The positions are classified as third-class posts and will be allocated based on the population ratio and reservation roster of each district.

District-wise Breakdown

The recruitment will be distributed across various districts as follows:

Bilaspur : 46 male constables, 19 female constables, 3 drivers

: 46 male constables, 19 female constables, 3 drivers Chamba : 62 male constables, 27 female constables, 4 drivers

: 62 male constables, 27 female constables, 4 drivers Hamirpur : 54 male constables, 23 female constables, 4 drivers

: 54 male constables, 23 female constables, 4 drivers Kangra : 180 male constables, 77 female constables, 12 drivers

: 180 male constables, 77 female constables, 12 drivers Kinnaur : 10 male constables, 4 female constables, 1 driver

: 10 male constables, 4 female constables, 1 driver Kullu : 52 male constables, 22 female constables, 4 drivers

: 52 male constables, 22 female constables, 4 drivers Lahaul-Spiti : 4 male constables, 2 female constables

: 4 male constables, 2 female constables Mandi : 119 male constables, 51 female constables, 8 drivers

: 119 male constables, 51 female constables, 8 drivers Shimla : 97 male constables, 42 female constables, 7 drivers

: 97 male constables, 42 female constables, 7 drivers Sirmaur : 63 male constables, 27 female constables, 5 drivers

: 63 male constables, 27 female constables, 5 drivers Solan : 69 male constables, 30 female constables, 5 drivers

: 69 male constables, 30 female constables, 5 drivers Una: 62 male constables, 27 female constables, 4 drivers

Controversies and Investigations

The earlier HP Police Constable recruitment process has not been without controversy. During the tenure of the previous BJP government, the written examination for police constable recruitment faced allegations of malpractice when the exam paper was leaked. The investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and it remains ongoing.

To ensure a fair and transparent selection process, the state government has decided to conduct the recruitment through the HPPSC.