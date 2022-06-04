Shimla: Congress under the leadership of Congress Election Campaign Committee Chief and Nadaun’s Legislator Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday staged a protest outside Raj Bhawan, Shimla against the police constable paper leak case and demanded the CBI to complete the investigation within 90 days.

Congress also submitted a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar after the protest.

Sukhu, while addressing the media, raised questions over the intentions of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and said that why the government has not yet issued the notification of the investigation to be done by CBI.

Sukhu said that the paper leak government of BJP is going on in Himachal.

“Question paper leaking has become a trend in the last four and a half years. The government is putting the future of lakhs of unemployed youth at stake” said Sukhu

He further said that the police constable recruitment paper leak has exposed the poor functioning of the government.

He said that the main culprits of the case have not been arrested. He said that earlier police recruitment paper was also leaked in 2019.

“Question papers of Junior Office Assistant recruitment and Himachal Pradesh University were also leaked” he added.

He said that Congress will intensify the movement if the government fails to complete the investigation on time.

Sukhu said that he has requested the Governor through a memorandum that the hon’ble governor should direct the government to get the notification of CBI investigation issued soon. The investigation of the paper leak case should be completed in 90 days. The culprits should be sent behind the bars before August 15. The masterminds of the paper leak can be brought to the fore only if the CBI investigation is done in a time-bound manner.

Sukhu also requested the Governor to instruct the ruling government to come up with strict laws and to award stern punishment and fines to those found guilty of paper leaking, paper theft and selling of paper.

“This will create fear among the people associated with the paper leak network. Life imprisonment should be awarded to those leaking and selling question papers” he said.

He also demanded to sack the officers and employees involved in this case.