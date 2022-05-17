Shimla: The state government has handed over the police constable recruitment written exam paper leak scam to the CBI.

This has been announced by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday at a press conference in Shimla.

During the conference, CM said that the reason behind handing over the case to CBI is to ensure that the investigation is carried out impartially without any biases.

He said that taking immediate action, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by the government to investigate the case. So far, as many as 73 accused involved in the case have been arrested.

Sharing the details of the action taken in the case, CM said that many facts have been revealed in the investigation conducted by SIT. He said that at least Rs 8.49 lakh cash was also recovered from an agent. He said that original certificates, a car, 15 mobile phones and a laptop have also been seized.

CM said that yesterday, possible main accused Shiv Bahadur Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Aman Singh from Bihar were arrested.

“Many accused who were arrested are either agents or candidates who appeared in the exam. Fathers of two candidates were also involved in this case” he said.

“SIT will continue to investigate the case until CBI takes charge and starts the investigation,” he said.