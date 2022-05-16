Shimla: Condemning the recent police constable recruitment scam, Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress has demanded the removal of Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu from the post.

The Youth Congress has decided to go on an infinite state-wide hunger strike under the leadership of its President Nigam Bhandari.

Youth Congress has also demanded a judicial inquiry of the matter under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Nigam Bhandari in a statement said that the question paper of the police constable written examination could not have been leaked without the backing of the state government. He said that the state government cancelling the examination is an injustice to those 74,000 candidates who appeared in the exams.

He said that the state government has failed to provide employment to the youth during its tenure and now this scam has completely exposed the government.

He further said that Youth Congress will intensify the movement if the state government fails to punish the culprits of this scam.