Mandi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a laptop distribution program to provide free laptops to meritorious students of the State under the Srinivasa Ramanujan Student Digital Scheme at Paddal Ground Mandi today.

Around 20,000 meritorious students were provided laptops for which an amount of Rs. 83 crores were allocated.

All Cabinet Ministers attended the event in their respective districts and distributed laptops to the meritorious students on the occasion.

The Chief Minister hoped that the feat of the students would motivate the other students to excel in academics and win a laptop next time.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was giving topmost priority to providing quality education to the students, with a special focus on the education of girl students. And its endeavours are rendering good results and even surpassing Kerala in several parameters, CM further added.