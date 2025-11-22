Shimla: In a move set to boost international tourism, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), a government-owned enterprise, is preparing to introduce foreign currency exchange services in its hotels, restaurants, and cafes across the state. The Corporation has approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking formal approval for the service, after which the facility will be rolled out in phases.

The state government aims to enhance tourism services and strengthen Himachal’s presence on the global tourism map by offering international-standard facilities in its hotels. HPTDC Chairman RS Bali said that the decision to introduce currency exchange counters was taken to reduce the inconvenience faced by foreign visitors who currently rely on airports, banks, or major cities to exchange money. “We hope to launch this facility in our hotels in the new year,” he stated.

At present, many tourists face difficulties due to the long distance between tourist locations and currency exchange facilities. With the new initiative, visitors will be able to exchange foreign currency at the HPTDC establishment where they stay, eat, or visit. This move is expected to improve the travel experience and make state-run hospitality units more tourist-friendly.

According to the rollout plan, currency exchange counters will be set up first in hotels located in major tourist destinations such as Shimla, Manali, Kullu, Dharamshala, McLeodganj, Dalhousie and Chamba. Gradually, the facility will be expanded to other HPTDC units across the state. Managing Director Dr. Rajiv Kumar said that the necessary formalities for starting the service are being completed.

The introduction of currency exchange counters is expected to not only benefit foreign travellers but also boost Himachal’s tourism business by improving accessibility, comfort, and overall service standards in government-run hospitality units.