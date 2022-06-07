Shimla: Two months after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dissolved its executive committee after its then State President Anoop Kesri joined BJP, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday has announced Surjit Thakur party’s new State President.

The appointment of Thakur was announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who visited Shimla on Tuesday.

शिमला में एक महत्वपूर्ण Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/6pcdq75ofI — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 7, 2022

Sisodia also announced new state office bearers including eight state vice-presidents, one state secretary, one state treasurer, six state joint secretaries, four Lok Sabha in-charges and four Lok Sabha joint secretaries. Sisodia was accompanied by Himachal AAP co-incharge Sandeep Pathak.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, Sisodia said that all these newly appointed office bearers will be dedicated to Arvind Kejriwal’s model of governance. He said that this new team would work to change the image of the state by providing excellent schools, health services, employment to youth and promoting tourism in the state.