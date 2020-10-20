Shimla: In a major reshuffle in Himachal as many as 21 Indian Administrative Services and one Himachal Pradesh Administrative Officer were transferred by the state government.

The state government on Monday ordered the transfer and posting of these officials and now seven districts in the state will get new Deputy Commissioner’s.

Aditiya Negi a 2013 batch IAS officer will be the new Deputy Commissioner Shimla, relieving Amit Kashyap who will now hold the charge of Labour Commissioner-cum- Director of employment. He shall also hold the additional charge of Managing Director, General Industries Corporation.

Rohit Jamwal, Raghav Sharma, Hemraj Bairwa, Debashweta Banik, Pankaj Rai and Duni Chand Rana will be the new DC’s of Bilaspur, Una, Kinnaur, Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba respectively.

Ashwani Kumar Sharma will hold the post of Special Secretary (Health and Family Welfare). He shall also hold the charge of post of Chief Executive Officer of Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna Himachal Pradesh, Shimla.