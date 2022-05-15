Shimla: With new shocking facts being disclosed in the police recruitment scam, senior Congress leader and Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla on Sunday has demanded a CBI inquiry of this matter.

Shukla also demanded that a judicial inquiry commission should be constituted under the supervision of the High Court with immediate effect.

“What happened in Himachal Pradesh recently is worrying for all of us,” Rajiv Shukla said.

“This police recruitment scam is a fraud with two lakh unemployed youth of the state. Himachal Pradesh Congress will surely make the government accountable by exposing this scam” Shukla further added.

He said that Congress will expose such scams and expose the true colours of this double engine government in the eyes of the public.

Shukla said that all the leaders of the Himachal Pradesh Congress were present at the three-day Congress’s Chintan Shivir.

“An in-depth discussion on the problems of the state and strategies for the upcoming elections were discussed extensively in this Shivir” he added.

Newly-appointed President of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, President of the State Campaign Committee, Sukhwinder Sukhu and other Congress leaders were also present.