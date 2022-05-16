Shimla: Four tourists from Delhi have been killed while three sustained injuries after an XUV they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in the Kullu district.

The accident took place on Sunday night on Banjar-Jalori Jot road near Ghiyagi village when a driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded into a deep gorge, killing four of them on the spot.

The vehicle was noticed by local residents on Monday morning who immediately informed the police.

Police reached the spot and rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead bodies with the help of local residents.

The injured have been rushed to Civil Hospital, Banjar where they are undergoing treatment. Postmortem of the deceased will also be conducted there.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. He said that the deceased and the injured are being identified. All of them are said to be around the age group of 20 to 25 years.