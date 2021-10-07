Shimla: BJP has pitched Brigader Kushal Singh Thakur against former MP Pratibha Singh for the Mandi Lok Sabha by-elections.

Reposing faith in new faces in three of the seats, BJP on Thursday, officially announced its candidates for the by-elections to be held on 30 October for Mandi parliamentary constituency and three Assembly constituencies, Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai.

After much dilly-dallying Neelam Saraik ticket has been finalised for the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency, while the candidature of Baldev Thakur and Ratan Singh Pal has been finalised for Fatehpur and Arki constituency respectively.

Kushal Singh Thakur, Neelam Saraik and Baldev Thakur will be contesting elections for the first time on the BJP ticket.

However, Baldev Thakur and Ratan Singh Pal have already tried their hand in the 2017 assembly elections, although they could be successful in winning the same.

Baldev Thakur had contested elections from Fathepur as an independent, while Ratan Pal Thakur had contested on BJP ticket against veteran Congress leader and six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.