Shimla: A nine-year-old girl sustained injuries after a makeshift house collapsed in Ruldu Bhatta, Shimla due to continuous rainfall.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when the girl Ritika (9) was in the bathroom and a portion attached to the bathroom collapsed due to which she got trapped under the debris. Her family members were also present in the house but they were able to escape unhurt.

She was rescued by the local residents and was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla for treatment. The girl is now out of danger.

According to local residents, the house was situated near a Nullah and recently a sewerage line was also installed there.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till August 6. The State’s Meteorological Department has also issued yellow weather warnings for the middle and lower hills of the state for the next two days, resulting in heavy rainfall at isolated places.

A warning of landslides and uprooting of trees has also been issued and locals and tourists have been advised not to venture near the river banks as the water level may rise due to continuous rainfall.