Shimla: Dr Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Executive Director, Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana, has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Dr Chandel has been appointed for the next three years with immediate effect.

A notification regarding this has been issued from Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhawan, Shimla.

Dr Chandel belongs to the Bilaspur district and completed PhD from Horticulture University Nauni in the year 1995. From 1995 to 2003, he worked as Seed Research Officer/Scientist (Entomology). During his career, he has been Sr Residue Analyst, Principal Residue Analyst, Principal Scientist (Entomology) and Joint Director of Research in the university.

He has been associated with more than 20 national/state-funded research projects as Team Leader, Coordinator, Principal Investigator, Nodal Officer and Co-Principal Investigator.