Over 27 percent population vaccinated

Shimla: The union government has allotted additional Covishield vaccines for the Himachal Pradesh.

A state government spokesperson said that the Union govt had allocated 1,19,760 doses of Covishield for State procurement for the 18-44 years age group. However, the state government raised the issue with Center and now the Government of India has enhanced the quota available for procurement by 47,420 doses.

“Now, with this additional allocation, the total revised quantity of vaccine doses available under direct procurement by the State of Himachal Pradesh for the month of June 2021, shall be 1,67,180 doses of COVISHIELD,” spokesperson further added.

Similarly, information had earlier been received from Government of India regarding the allocation of 2,52,770 doses of Covishield which would be made available under free supply from Government of India for the first fortnight of June 2021 to the State of Himachal Pradesh. On the request of the State, the Government of India has enhanced the quota of free vaccine supply by 46,630 doses.

Now, with this additional allocation, the total revised quantity of vaccine doses available under free supply for the Government of India for the State of Himachal Pradesh for the first fortnight of June 2021, shall be 2,99,400 doses of COVISHIELD.

So far, the state health department has vaccinated 27.4% of its total population (Census 2011), 34% of the eligible beneficiary (18 plus) population and 89.4% of the 45 plus age-appropriate population till 26th May, 21.