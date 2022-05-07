Shimla: Two workers were killed while three sustained injuries after an accident that occurred in the 100 megawatts (MW) Tidong Hydropower project in the Kinnaur district.

As per the information, the mishap took place on Saturday when workers were coming out of the 180-metre digging point and suddenly several rocks broke inside the tunnel during its excavation.

A rescue operation was launched to rescue the injured.

The injured have been shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri in Rampur for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kinnaur Abid Hussain confirmed the report and said a rescue operation is going on.

Tidong Hydropower Project is a 100 MW run-of-river hydroelectric power project on Tidong Khad, a major tributary of the Sutlej River, in Kinnaur District of Himachal Pradesh, India.