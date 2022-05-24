Shimla: Vehicular movement on strategic Manali-Leh National Highway (NH-003) has been stopped due to fresh snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti district.

The tribal district has received heavy rainfall and snowfall for the past few days.

Traffic movement has also been stopped on Darcha-Shinkula road and Koksar-Losar-Kaza National Highway (NH-505).

Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti Neeraj Kumar said that Pangi road is blocked since yesterday after a bridge was damaged due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.

He has advised people to only travel in emergency situations.

Meanwhile, rainfall continues to occur throughout the state on Tuesday. The current spell of rainfall has provided relief to the people from scorching heat and drought like conditions.

State’s Meteorological Department, Director Surender Paul said that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur in Hamirpur, Shimla, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra, Bilaspur, Solan, Una, Mandi Kullu and Sirmour districts during the next few hours.