Cabinet Sub Committees to finalise roadmap for granting Rs. 1500 to women and creating one lakh employment opportunities

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Government has restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the first Cabinet meeting held on Friday.

The decision would benefit about 1.36 lakh government employees of the state.

The State Cabinet, in its first meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, decided to provide OPS to all the Government employees who are presently covered under the defined contributory pension scheme also referred to as NPS.

The Cabinet decided to adopt the Election Manifesto of the Congress Party as a Policy Document of the Government and all concerned Ministers, Secretaries and Heads of the Departments will implement the same in letter and spirit.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee for finalizing the roadmap for implementation of the promises made by the Congress Party during the elections for creating one lakh employment opportunities in the State.

The cabinet constitutes a Cabinet Sub Committee for finalizing the roadmap for granting Rs. 1500 to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years.

The Cabinet unanimously passed a resolution thanking the people of Himachal Pradesh for reposing their faith and confidence in the policies and programs of the Congress Party.