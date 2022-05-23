Shimla: Days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Shimla, Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh accused the PM of not fulfilling any promises and announcements that he had made to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

She has demanded the PM to fulfil all the promises that he had made to farmers, orchardists and the youth.

While addressing the media in Shimla, Singh said that PM Modi says that he considers Himachal Pradesh as his second home but he does not give any importance to the state.

She also blamed PM Modi for misleading the people by making fake promises.

While responding to the question on the investigation of the recent police constable recruitment paper leak, she said “ the government is not serious about the case and it is wasting time on the pretext of investigation.”

“State government is afraid of arresting the real culprits, that’s why the main kingpin of this case is yet to be identified and arrested,” Singh further added.

Reacting to the reduction in central excise duty on petrol and diesel, Pratibha Singh said that the government has looted the people for months, now it has reduced its prices by Rs 6 to Rs 8, now its leaders are celebrating it like it is a big deal.

She said that just like the bye-elections, BJP will be defeated with a huge margin and Congress will form the government with a full majority in the state.