Shimla: Justice Sabrina has been appointed as the acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court. She will be replacing Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq, who is retiring as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday.

A notification regarding this order has been issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

The notification reads, “In exercise to the power conferred by Article 223 of the constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Sabrina, the senior-most judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of chief justice of that High Court, with effect from May 25.

Justice Sabrina was born on April 20, 1961, and was unanimously selected as Joint Secretary of the Bar Association of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1986. On January 21, 1997, she joined as Additional District Judge and subsequently became Sessions Judge in September 2004. On March 12, 2008, she was elevated as an Additional Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court and was appointed as Permanent Judge on February 23, 2010. She was later transferred to the Himachal Pradesh High Court and took oath on October 8, 2021.

Meanwhile, a full Court Address was held on Tuesday in the High Court to bid farewell to outgoing Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq, who demitted the office today.