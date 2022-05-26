Mandi: Four persons have been killed after a Tempo Trax (HP 01M 2974) they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Mandi district.

The deceased have been identified as Durga Dass (41), who was driving the vehicle. He was resident of Shaglot village in Balichowki tehsil, Mandi. The other deceased have been identified as Khem Raj (30), a resident of Koon village in Balichowki, Saran Dass (23) and Bhupender (36), both residents of Shilli village in Balichowki, Mandi.

The accident took place on Wednesday on Pandoh-Khimlidhar road near Kholi Nala when they were on their way to Koon village and the driver lost control of the vehicle, killing all of them on the spot.

Police reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from the gorge with assistance from local residents. The bodies were taken to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said that the reason behind the accident is being ascertained.