Kullu: In a major catch, Kullu police has busted more than 1.45 lakhs of illegally cultivated opium in 18 bigha land in Sainj valley, district Kullu.

According to the reports, the Kullu police team on Thursday visited Bhitu Khanda hill in Sainj valley and saw opium being cultivated in a large part of the land. On further inspection, police found that around 71,063 plants of opium were grown on the land owned by Hukumi Ram.

Police further inspected the area and found around 30,000 plants cultivated in two bigha land owned by Thakur Das, around 23,500 opium plants grown in nearly three bigha land owned by Kishori Lal and around 21,000 opium plants in 1.5 bigha land owned by Ameer Chand. The police team destroyed those plants.

Another team of Kullu police visited Mukam Grahana after it received a piece of information that the accused Shyam Singh has illegally cultivated opium in his apple orchards. When police reached the spot, they found around 507 opium plants and immediately destroyed them.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said further investigation is on.

He said that five cases under section 18 of the NDPS act have been registered. Out of these cases, four of them have been registered in the Sainj police station and one in the Ani police station.

Recently, Mandi police had also busted around 1.42 lakhs of illegally cultivated opium in a remote village in the Mandi district.