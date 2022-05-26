Shimla: Professor Dr Dev Dutt Sharma has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University Mandi by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Prof Sharma has been appointed for the next three years with immediate effect. A notification regarding this order has been issued by the Governor’s Secretariat.

The notification reads, “In exercise of power conferred upon me by Sub Section (1) of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, I, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor and Chancellor of Sardar Patel University, in consultation with the state government, hereby appoints Prof Dev Dutt Sharma as Vice-Chancellor of the University.”

Professor Sharma has been working as a professor in the Department of Geography, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla since 2011. He has also served as Chairman, Department of Geography at the university from 2014 to 2018. Professor Sharma has also been working as a Director, UGC Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) in HPU since 2018.

He has a teaching experience of 26 years and has a specialization in Disaster Management, Environment Development, Regional Disparities, Geospatial Technologies, Urban and Economic Geography.

He has published two books and 56 research papers.

He is a life member of the Indian Science Congress and the National Association of Geographers India (NAGI).