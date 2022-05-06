50 companies participated in the placement drive

Waknaghat/Solan: As many as 725 get spot placement at Joint Placement Drive organized by Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission at Bahra University on Friday.

As per information, 50 companies participated in the drive.

1600 youth were registered for the placement, Chairman of the Regulatory Commission, Maj. Gen. (Retired) Atul Kaushik said. He appreciated the companies for participating in the joint placement drive.

Earlier, state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the placement drive. Chief Minister congratulated the Regulatory Commission for organizing the placement drive and hoped it to provide a platform for ensuring employment opportunities for the students of the state.

Chief Minister handed over the ‘Job Offer Letter’ to the selected students.

Chief Minister also launched the Online Information Management System ‘Disha’ of Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission. He said that with the introduction of this system, information related to private universities and institutes and staff, courses, facilities and degrees would be available online.