Shimla: In a great initiative, Bahra University has offered Scholarship upto 100 percent of students who have lost their parents due to coronavirus pandemic.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, Vice-Chancellor, Bahra University BS Nagendra Parashar said that the university administration sympathises with those students who have lost both their parents during the pandemic and keeping this in mind, the university has decided to provide scholarships to such students. The scholarship will be provided on a merit basis.

“50 percent scholarship will also be provided to students who have lost one of their parents during this period” he added.

He further said that the university plans to introduce new courses such as floriculture and sericulture. The university is focusing on increasing soft skills amongst the students so that they could be job creators instead of job seekers.

He also said that the university stands with students of Afghanistan and will provide them full support for their education.