Govt form SIT to investigate the case

Leader of Opposition demands CBI inquiry

Shimla: Following the revelation of the paper leak, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced to scrap the written test of Himachal Pradesh Police Constable recruitment.

The written test was conducted on March 27.

While interacting with the media on Friday, CM said that the ongoing process of document evaluation has been stopped with immediate effect.

He said that the next written examination for recruitment of constables would be conducted by the end of this month so that candidates do not face any inconvenience.

He further said that the state government was committed to ensure fairness and transparency in the recruitment process. FIR has been registered under Sections 420 and 120-B IPC in Police Station Gaggal in Kangra district, CM further revealed.

Chief Minister also announced Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DIG, Central Range, Mandi Madhu Sudhan to investigate the case. He said that Commandant 1st Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) Vimukt Rajan, Superintendent of Police (SP) (Cyber Crime) Rohit Malpani, SP Kangra Kushal Chand Sharma and SP (Crime) Virender Kalia would be embers of SIT.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri has blamed the state government for being involved in the paper leak scam and has demanded the state government to order a CBI inquiry into the matter.

He has also demanded the resignation of CM Jai Ram Thakur over this matter. He said that the paper could not be leaked and sent to several selected candidates without the government’s backing.

While lashing out at the CM, Agnihotri said that by cancelling the exam, he is betraying nearly 74,000 candidates who appeared in the examination.

He said that had the state government taken timely action after irregularities in police recruitment that occurred in 2020, it wouldn’t have happened now.