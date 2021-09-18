Shimla: Waknaghat based Bahra University has found its place in the Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2021.

University has claimed to be ranked 3rd in India under India as Top 12 Emerging University in India.

The ranking framework includes a generic group of parameters like Teaching, Learning, Performance, future approach, infrastructure and several other categories.

Gurvinder Singh Bahra, Chancellor Bahra University, has congratulated faculty, staff and students of the University and attributed it to the hard work of our teaching and non-teaching staff of the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr) B.S Nagendra Parashar also congratulated the University staff and students for this accomplishment. “Bahra University is determined to provide High-quality education as the student dreams are our dreams and we are committed to do so,” Prof. Parashar added.