Waknaghat/Solan: Bahra university has signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Atal incubation Center – Jyothy institute of Technology Foundation (AIC – JITF) Bengaluru.

This memorandum of understanding will lead to promote qualitative product development, scientific research and technical exchange.

The MOU is signed between Dr. M.G. Anantha Prasad CEO AIC-JITF Bengaluru and Dr. Prof. B.S. Nagendra Parashar Vice – Chancellor Bahra University.

Dr. Prof. B.S. Nagendra Parashar assured that the pact would help students to develop the Entrepreneurship skills.

The pact would enable financial aid, joint research activities, co-incubation of start-ups, joint product development programme (JPDP), Faculty development programs etc.

Atal Incubation Centre – Jyothy Institute of Technology Foundation is an incubation center supported by AIM, NITI Aayog, Govt of India. It marks a new era in the field of scientific entrepreneurship enabling aspiring individuals, students and faculties to incubate and to build their start-up Ventures.

AIC-JITF has access to network of eminent professionals, academicians, bankers, venture capitalists and businessmen, who can extend support to new ventures.