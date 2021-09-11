Waknaghat/Solan: Eleven students of the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Bahra University have braved all odds and overcome challenges of the Covid pandemic and secured a successful placement in the industry majors.

As per information, the University has organised a placement drive for its Hospitality students, in which 11 students were successfully placed in globally elite hotel chains like The Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Taj Hotels, Radisson Hotels and Lemon Tree Hotels.

Photo: Ankita, placed at Oberoi Hotels & Resorts

Prof. Vikesh Kashyap informed that 4 students were placed at Radisson group, 2 each in Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Taj Group. 2 University students were placed in Lemon Tree and one student has been at the Alila Fort Bishangarh.

Congratulating the students and faculty, Dr B.S. Nagendra Prashar, Vice-Chancellor of the University said “Pandemic has badly hit the tourism industry, however, we have tried best to keep the match with commitments with students.”

“Though the pandemic has hit the hospitality sector hard, and almost shrunk the new hiring, even though University has ensured equal and right opportunity to the students so that they can fulfil their dreams.”