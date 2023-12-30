As the final chapter of 2023 unfolds, Himachal Pradesh finds itself at the nexus of time, reflecting on a year that has been a profound odyssey of challenges and undaunted resilience. The political baton passed from the BJP’s Jairam Thakur to the Congress-led Sukhu government, propelling the state into uncharted waters—a journey marked by the tumultuous currents of natural calamities, economic uncertainties, and the unwavering spirit of its people.

In the opening chapters of the year, Chief Minister Sukhu shouldered the weight of a looming financial crisis, and the subsequent fulfillment of promises, notably the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme for state employees, hinted at the government’s commitment to weathering the storm. However, unforeseen disruptions, such as the disbandment of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, injected a sense of complexity into the narrative. As the monsoon rains wreaked havoc, roads crumbled, and the tourism industry faced unprecedented challenges, the state grappled with physical reconstruction and the resilience needed to rebuild hope. Amidst controversies like the introduction of the Water Cess on Hydro Electric Power Projects, the political landscape mirrored the economic realities, with debts soaring to new heights and both major parties facing internal struggles. The year’s crescendo, marked by the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, hinted at a state poised at the threshold of change. In this retrospective, we unravel the layers of Himachal Pradesh’s tumultuous journey through 2023—a tale of endurance, determination, and the indomitable spirit that propels a community forward.

Political Winds of Change:

The political landscape of Himachal Pradesh underwent a significant transformation as the Sukhu government took charge, promising a fresh start for the state. Chief Minister Sukhu, aware of the financial crunch the state faced, embarked on a mission to restore fiscal health and make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant. Among the government’s first moves was the fulfillment of the Old Pension Scheme for state employees, a promise that resonated with many and set the tone for their commitment to governance.

However, the celebratory mood was marred by the disbandment of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission. Allegations of paper leaks in various government job exams led to the dissolution of the commission, creating administrative chaos and raising questions about the integrity of the recruitment process.

Monsoon Mayhem:

Nature, often unpredictable, tested the resilience of the people of Himachal Pradesh in the monsoon season. Torrential rains wreaked havoc across the state, resulting in the loss of over 500 lives and causing extensive property damage, estimated at over 12,000 crores. The picturesque landscapes were scarred by landslides and the destruction of vital infrastructure, including major road projects like the Kiratpur-Manali road.

The aftermath of the monsoon presented an immense challenge to the state government, which swiftly shifted its focus to rehabilitation and relief efforts. The damaged roads, a lifeline for the region, became symbols of the struggle for normalcy. Even projects near completion were pushed back into construction mode, emphasizing the monumental task of rebuilding and restoring connectivity.

Tourism Struggles and Resilience:

Himachal Pradesh, a tourist haven, faced a severe blow to its tourism industry due to the monsoon calamity. Hotel occupancy plummeted to unprecedented lows, and the once-bustling roads echoed with an eerie silence. The very arteries of the state’s tourism were damaged, leading to a decline in tourist footfalls.

Yet, as the year draws close, there is a glimmer of hope. The resilience of the people and concerted efforts to revive the tourism sector has started showing positive results. Year-end celebrations witnessed a surge in tourist arrivals, signalling a gradual return to normalcy for a sector that holds immense economic importance for the state.

Water Cess Controversy:

In a bold move to address economic challenges, the state government introduced a Water Cess on Hydro Electric Power Projects—a first for Himachal Pradesh. The move was aimed at boosting revenue, but it faced vehement opposition from project promoters and the political arena. The BJP, in particular, labelled the Water Cess as illegal, and even the union government weighed in against the state’s decision.

Despite the controversies and objections, the Sukhu government stood firm on its decision. The Water Cess became a focal point of debates, underscoring the complexities of balancing economic imperatives with environmental and political considerations.

Economic Realities and Political Dynamics:

The economic landscape of Himachal Pradesh remained a cause for concern throughout 2023. The state’s debt soared to a staggering Rs. 80,000 crores, posing a formidable challenge for the government. In a bid to address economic woes, the government undertook various measures, including the Water Cess, but the road to financial recovery remained steep.

On the political front, the Congress celebrated a significant victory by wresting control of the Shimla Municipal Corporation from the BJP. The municipal elections proved to be another setback for the BJP, coming on the heels of the assembly election defeat. Surender Chauhan assumed the role of Mayor, injecting new energy into the governance of the oldest Municipal Corporation in the state.

However, the political arena was not without its share of challenges for both major parties. The BJP appointed Dr. Rajeev Bindal as the state party president, a strategic move aimed at navigating internal challenges and consolidating party support. Meanwhile, the Congress found itself entangled in internal strife, exposing fault lines within the party that threatened to undermine its political standing.

As the clock ticks down to the end of 2023, Himachal Pradesh stands at a juncture of reflection and anticipation. The challenges faced throughout the year have been formidable, but the indomitable spirit of the people, coupled with political resolve, leaves room for optimism as the state prepares to turn the page on a new chapter in 2024. The events of 2023 have left an indelible mark, shaping the narrative of Himachal Pradesh and setting the stage for a future that is both challenging and full of potential.