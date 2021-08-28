Solan/Waknaghat: Bahra students outshined Shoolini and JP universities in a district level quiz competition organized by the Department of Health and family welfare, Solan in association with AIDS controlled society, Solan.

In this quiz competition, participants from various universities participated.

Bahra University students Vanshika Batla and Rishabh bagged the first position, followed by Shoolini University and JP University standing taking second and third position respectively.

Prize distribution for the event will be held on later, keeping in view the present Covid-19 scenario.

Bahra University Youth Welfare Director of the University said that it is a matter of pride for Bahra University that students got 1st position defeating all others.

Besides, academic excellence, all-round development of students is also the aim of Bahra University and accordingly appropriate stage and environment is provided to students for their all-around development, said PRO Bahra University.