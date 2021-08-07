Kullu: Aiming to attract students for admission, private universities have started to reach out to prospective students in the far-flung areas and even approaching students at their doorsteps as well.

Solan based Bahra University have also opted to enhance its reach in the rural area and conducting career counselling and spot admissions session at many parts of the state.

In its latest outreach activity, Bahra University representatives conducted counselling and spot admissions session at Kullu.

University’s Admission & Marketing Director Anurag Avasthi claimed of getting good response from these sessions. “We are helping students to understand the career options that they have, how to pursue them and also helping students to understand their strengths and weaknesses with regard to their present course or profession, and lets them know what career option would be suited for,” Avasthi further added.

“Most of the students from the rural areas couldn’t opt for the right type of career due to ignorance and lack of facilities,” Anurag said and further rued that the pandemic has made things even worse.

Elaborating further, Anurag claimed that the sessions were aimed to reach out to the rural masses and guide students to help the youth of the rural areas to opt for career options based on their potential and capabilities that eventually help them to compete in the present competitive world.