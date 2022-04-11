Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has assured stern action against the guilty of the gruesome murder of a 15 years old girl at Amb in Una district recently.

The Chief Minister, while interacting with the media, said that he had yesterday telephonically talked with the father of the deceased girl and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. He said that he has also assured the family of all possible help from the State Government.

The Chief Minister said that the incident was unfortunate and demands stern action against the culprit who has ashamed the whole society.

He said that the police has nabbed the culprit, identified as Aasif Muhammad, resident of Ward No 3, Amb District Una, and assured him to give stern punishment that he deserves for this inhuman act of cowardness.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu has visited the crime spot to take stock of the situation.

Visited Amb and Una today. Inspected scene of crime; held a meeting with officers; and interviewed the accused. I am ordering SIT with top investigators of the State: SPs namely Vimukt Ranjan, Rohit Malpani, Virender Kalia and Arjit Sen. Directed them to start their work ASAP. pic.twitter.com/aeTVFeVT6F — Sanjay Kundu, IPS (@sanjaykunduIPS) April 9, 2022

DGP also constituted an SIT of SPs Vimukt Ranjan, Rohit Malpani, Virender Kalia and Arjit Sen to investigate the crime.