Shimla: To ensure professional and impartial investigation of the firecracker factory blast case, DGP Sanjay Kundu has constituted a Special Investigating Team.

The SIT would be headed by Sumedha Dewedi, DIG-NR, while Vimukt Ranjan, CO 1st IRBN and Arjit Sen Thakur, SP Una have been named its member.

#PressNote 22.02.2022

DGP, HP has constituted a Special Investigating Team to ensure professional & impartial investigation of the incident that took place in a fire cracker factory in district Una. pic.twitter.com/wglNMkVgJ7 — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) February 22, 2022

Earlier yesterday, an explosion has taken place in an illegal firecracker factory at Bathu in Haroli Sub Division of Una district around 10 AM, in which six labourers have died on the spot and 12 others were injured. As per a report, ten labourers have suffered nearly 80 per cent burns and for better treatment, they were shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh.

The State CM has already ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter and sought a report within a week.

It’s learned that the unit has not required clearance to run the unit.

Meanwhile, Una police have registered a case. The police have also detained suspects.

The state government has announced Rs 4,00,000 to the next kin of the deceased and sent a special messenger for the PGI Chandigarh to provide Rs. 15,000 to the injured. Apart from this, Rs. 5,000 each has been provided to three persons who are admitted to Una hospital.