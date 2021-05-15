Shimla: In a wake of increasing cases of Covid-19, the Himachal Pradesh government has extended Covid Curfew till 26th May.

The state cabinet here of Saturday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the State and to contain the sharp surge in number of Covid-19 cases, the Cabinet decided to extend the Corona Curfew in the whole State till 6 am on 26th May, 2021.

Following the sharp surge in virus cases in the state, the cabinet had imposed 10 days Curfew on May 5.

The Cabinet decided to open shops dealing with construction materials on Tuesday and Friday in a week for three hours.