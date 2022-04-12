After defection, AAP dissolved the Himachal unit

New Delhi: In another setback to the AAP in Himachal, more office bearers including its state Mahila Morcha chief left the party and joined the BJP in Delhi on Monday.

AAP leaders joined the saffron outfit in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

केजरीवाल ने सोचा था हिमाचल में सरकार बनाएँगे, आप को अब अपना संगठन बचाना मुश्किल हो गया है।



आम आदमी पार्टी की महिला मोर्चा की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्रीमती महिला मोर्चा की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्रीमती ममता ठाकुर, उपाध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया बिंदल व श्रीमती संगीता… pic.twitter.com/AXGkPuRu36 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 11, 2022

It has become difficult for the AAP to virtually save its party in Himachal,” said Anurag Thakur.

Others who joined the BJP along with her include state Mahila Morcha vice-president Sangeeta, vice-president of the social media wing Ashish Kumar and state president of the industry wing DK Tyagi.

Meanwhile, AAP has dissolved the Himachal Pradesh unit. Delhi Minister and AAP’s election in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Satyender Jain announced the dissolution of the state unit.

Himachal Pradesh's Aam Aadmi Party state working committee has been dissolved. The new state working committee will be reorganized soon. — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) April 11, 2022

The AAP also issued a press note saying that the state unit has been dissolved. however, assemblies units will continue to function.

Earlier, AAP’s state president Anup Kesari and Organisational Secretary Satish Thakur left AAP and joined BJP blaming party top leaders for ignoring state leadership. While AAP had claimed of removing them from the organisation.