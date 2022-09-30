Una: Himachal Pradesh police has arrested the main accused who murdered Congress worker and businessman Ravinder Sethi in Duleher, district Una.

The accused has been identified as Jasvir Singh (23), a resident of Bhunga village in Hoshiarpur district, Punjab.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Una Arjit Sen confirmed the report and said the case has been solved and more details about the case will be disclosed soon.

He said that Jasvir’s father Harivansh Singh, his mother Rajrani, his two cousins and two others have also been arrested for helping the accused.

On the evening of September 12, when Ravinder Sethi was going on a walk with his nephew was shot dead by unknown assailants near Duleher sports stadium. The accused came there on two motorcycles and fired two shots at Sethi and also attacked his nephew.

After this police started an investigation and till now has arrested at least 10 persons who were involved in the murder. Police also took the help of Punjab police in tracing the accused.