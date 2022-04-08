Una: Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested an accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl in Pratap Nagar village, district Una. The whole matter was of one-sided love.

The accused has been identified as Aasif Muhammad, resident of Ward No 3, Amb District Una. He was working as a newspaper delivery boy. He also used to work as a plumber and had also worked as a helper in Prachi’s house.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Una Arjit Sen while addressing a press conference said that on April 5, when Prachi Rana was alone in her house and committed the crime.

He said that the accused entered the girl’s house on the pretext of giving a newspaper bill. After entering the house, he proposed to her and tried to molest her. When she resisted, the accused picked up a cutter and slit her throat in a fit of rage. After this, the accused fled the spot.

Her body was found by her mother who informed the police. Police immediately started the investigation and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

He was later arrested by the police on Thursday night and will be presented in court today.

Meanwhile, the incident has enraged the people who have gathered outside the police station and are demanding the police to hand over the accused to them. The people are also demanding the police hang the accused.

Lawyers refuse to fight the case

Bar Association, Amb has refused to fight the case on the behalf of the accused. President, Bar Association Amb Ravi Parashar said that the Association had called a meeting on April 8 during which this decision was taken.

The Bar Association also praised the police for solving the case and also extended their condolences to the family of the deceased.