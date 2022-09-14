Two accused who allegedly shot Congress leader Ravinder Sethi near Duleher village Haroli Subdivision, district Una have been arrested from Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

According to reports, the accused had fled to Punjab after murdering the Congress leader. These accused had also taken the mobile phone of the deceased due to which they were easily traced by the police.

He was shot dead on Monday by four unknown bike bourne assailants near Dulehar village around 7:00 pm

He was rushed to Community Health Centre, Dulehar from where he was referred to Regional Hospital, Una for further treatment. However, he was declared brought dead.

Relatives protest after hospital staff refuses to conduct a postmortem

Relatives of the deceased sat on a protest and raised slogans against the hospital administration after they refused to conduct the postmortem of the deceased.

When the relatives reached to collect the body on Tuesday, they were informed by the hospital staff that a postmortem could not be conducted due to a lack of equipment. The hospital staff insisted that postmortem should be conducted at Tanda Medical College.

This irked the relatives who started to raise slogans against the hospital administration and said that if this was the case then they should have been informed about this yesterday.

Political conspiracy behind the murder: Agnihotri

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri who was also present in the hospital lashed out at the state government and said that there is a huge political conspiracy behind this murder.

He said that no one is safe under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state government and law and order is at an all-time low.

Agnihotri said that the present state government has only one month’s time left, after that Congress will come to power and will nab those involved in the murder.