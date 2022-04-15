Una: A 15-year-old girl has been murdered in her home in Pratap Nagar village in Amb tehsil, district Una.

The deceased has been identified as Prachi Rana (15), a resident of Pratap Nagar.

According to reports, Prachi was alone at her home when she was murdered. The murderer slit her throat. Her body was found by her mother, who is a government employee.

She immediately informed the police about the crime. Police has started the investigation. The forensic team also reached the spot to collect the evidence.

According to her mother, she and her husband left for their jobs and their daughter was alone in the house. She said that at around 11:30 am she called her daughter but she didn’t respond to the call.

Superintendent of police (SP) Una Arjit Sen confirmed the report and said that investigation is going on. He said that the murderer will be arrested soon.