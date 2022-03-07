Shimla: In an effort to curb the increasing drug menace, the state government will establish drug rehabilitation centres in every district of the state.

This was stated by Minister of Health and Family Welfare Rajiv Saizal while replying to a question asked by Congress MLA from Palampur Ashish Butail.

He had asked the government about the total number of drugs rehabilitation centres in the state.

Replying to the question, Saizal said that there are as many as two government and 77 non-government drug rehabilitation centres in the state. He said that during the last three years, as many as 14,093 patients have been admitted there.

He said that the government is making every effort to prevent the drug menace in the state. He said that a state-level rehabilitation centre is being set up at Kandaghat, District Solan.

“We are also formulating a policy in collaboration with neighbouring states” he added.