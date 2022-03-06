Shimla: MLA Vikramaditya Singh is known for seldom shying away from speaking his mind and unabashed posts on social media gave Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania the taste of his father’s medicine.

Singh’s father six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh was a statesman who would never toe the line and lash back at his adversaries with witty remarks that even had a ‘pahari’ touch.

The same wit caught up with Vikramaditya Singh on the floor of the house on Saturday during the discussion on Budget when he stood up in defence for the unsolicited remarks on his father that came from Pathania.

Defending his deceased father, he lashed back and without naming the minister he stated that his father had been six-time Chief Minister of the state and there was no point in commenting on him when he was no more in this world to take a stand and keep his point.

Advocating the minister to remain within his limits he said, “Phari mein kahavat hai apni khaladi mein rahe (As the saying goes in the mountains, the minister should remain in his skin).”

He and his family need not seek a certificate from such people and the public of the state know very well his father and his family’s stature.

Taking a dig at the minister for himself having no stand, he alleged that the minister first contested elections as an independent candidate, then joined BJP and now was contemplating to switch party eyeing to join AAP.

Even the leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri came to Singh’s defence and said that Virbhadra Singh was no ordinary and such remarks were unwarranted. The minister should feel sorry and tender an apology.

Rakesh Pathania dared him to name the minister and stated that he feared none.

Pathania had alleged CBI and ED cases against Virbhadra Singh.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who was not present in the session during the verbal feud, later talking to the media persons he said, “In a democratic setup everyone had the right to speak. Virbhadra Singh was respected and revered by all. Such things could have been avoided. “