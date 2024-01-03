Kandawadi/Palampur – In a groundbreaking move to reshape the dairy industry, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail said the Doodh Ganga Scheme, a Rs 500 crore initiative aimed at revolutionizing dairy farming in the region.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail, addressing the gathering at Kandwadi, highlighted the core aspect of the Doodh Ganga Scheme – a systematic transformation of milk collection and transportation. The scheme envisions a streamlined process, starting from villages and culminating at chilling points strategically located at the cluster level. This logistical overhaul aims to enhance efficiency, reduce spoilage, and ensure a seamless flow of milk from farms to processing units.

In his address, Ashish Butail emphasized the government’s commitment to attracting educated and unemployed youth to the dairy farming sector. The Doodh Ganga Scheme seeks to create new and lucrative opportunities for the younger generation, positioning animal farming as a viable source of income. By doing so, the government aims to not only boost the income of cattle farmers but also address the issue of unemployment among educated youth.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Butail announced to open a day boarding school at Kandawadi. He also assured to take significant steps to improve the infrastructure, including the construction of roads from Kulhani and Saperu to Padiyar Khar via Sarsaula and from Kalauri Mata to Kathiyaar-Gajiyara.