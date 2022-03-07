Shimla: Jammu-Kashmir union territory has encroached 16954-08-00 Bigha land at Mohal Theka Dhar Padhri, Hadvast No. 138, Patwar Circle Bhandal, Tehsil Salnooni in Chamba district.

UT has constructed a 9.5-kilometre-long road in Himachal and also constructed some sheds, the state Jal Shakti and Revenue Minister Mahender Singh informed the house while replying to a question asked by Dalhousie’s MLA Asha Kumari.

Congress leader had asked the government that had J&K government encroached the land and what steps are being taken by the government to reclaim the encroached land.

To this, Singh said that this instance came to the notice during 2017 and immediately thereafter, the matter was taken up with the authorities of Jammu-Kashmir for its resolution.

“After repeated efforts, J&K authorities agreed for joint demarcation. Accordingly, joint demarcation/inspection has been carried out in the area on December 10, 2021, by the Revenue authorities of both governments” he said.

He further said that the District Administration has put forward its claim relating to ownership of the disputed area on the basis of revenue record held by the state government before the administration of Jammu-Kashmir (U.T.).

“The response of Jammu-Kashmir administration is now awaited in the matter” he added.